This week sports editor Russell Claydon is re-joined by Liam Apicella to dissect the stand-out action from the weekend while Bury Town goalkeeper Luis Tibbles, who has just been announced in an England FA squad, is the guest on the phone giving his reaction about that as well as the Blues' start to the season.

FOOTBALL - Omni Freight Services Premier Cup - Bury Town FC v Leiston FC..Pictured: Goalkeeper Luis Tibbles...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (4608750)

Back-to-back league wins having not experienced one for 213 days earned Mildenhall Town the Non-League Natter Podcast Team of The Weekend and the team discuss what has been behind the turnaround for Dean Greygooses' side as well as the same upturn in results for Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Framlingham Town.

It's a big weekend for AFC Sudbury in the FA Cup with a trip to Haringey Borough and the guys also look at Stowmarket Town's top-of-the-table clash with Histon nearer to home among others.

Listen to the show via the player below before sending the team feedback or talking points from the non-league scene to discuss.

You can find a handy round-up of all our sides' weekend results each Saturday evening on our websites, available usually by 7.30pm (it will be Sunday morning this week, due to Liam's long trip to north London).

