This week sports editor Russell Claydon and sports reporter Hannah Dolman are joined by the first Kiwi to play in the Premier League, Ipswich Town's Lee Norfolk, to talk about AFC Sudbury where he is assistant manager. It follows the club's thrilling extra-time FA Cup replay win over Bognor Regis Town on Tuesday which leaves them as the last Suffolk Non-League side standing in the famous old competition.

AFC Sudbury v Bognor Regis Town - chairman Philip Turner celebrates Picture Clive Pearson (4408534)

Hannah updates us on the Kershaw League and her interesting trip to Needham Market on Tuesday as the lights did return to get the tie on.

Cornard United's start under new player-managers Micheal Schofield and Matt Grove sees the spotlight fall on The Ards as the Non-League Natter Podcast's Team of The Weekend, while other candidates you voted on: Harleston Town, AFC Sudbury and Stowmarket Town are also discussed.

Non-League Natter Podcast (3770525)

Listen to the show via the player below before sending the team feedback or talking points from the non-league scene to discuss.

You can find a handy round-up of all our sides' weekend results each Saturday evening on our websites, available usually by 7.30pm.

* Don't forget to add your views and let us know if you agree or disagree, or enjoyed the pod or have a talking point for it via Twitter: @russclaydon / @liamapicella / @HannahDolman1 or by commenting on the story below.