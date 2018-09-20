Russell Claydon and Hannah Dolman give their takes on the games they covered at the weekend at Newmarket Town and Bury Town while Long Melford are crowned the Non-League Natter Podcast's Team of The Week.

Stowmarket Town's media and commercial manager Alex Moss is this week's guest as he discusses the Old Gold Blacks' start to the season as well as how far they have come as a club in his time at Greens Meadow.

Non-League Natter Podcast (3770525)

Listen to the show via the player below before sending the team feedback or talking points from the non-league scene to discuss.

You can find a handy round-up of all our sides' weekend results each Saturday evening on our websites, available usually by 7.30pm.

* Don't forget to add your views and let us know if you agree or disagree, or enjoyed the pod or have a talking point for it via Twitter: @russclaydon / @liamapicella / @HannahDolman1 or by commenting on the story below.