The Iliffe Media East sports desk team of Russell Claydon, Liam Apicella and Hannah Dolman discuss Haverhill Rovers' FA Cup run among others and preview a local derby in the FA Vase in Newmarket as well as discussing the issue of earlier kick-offs on a Saturday.

Non-League Natter Podcast

Harleston Town's great start is also up for discussion with a great stat from Mr Apicella placing them among the very best scoring teams in the country.

AFC Sudbury were voted your Non-League Natter Team of The Week for their 3-2 FA Cup victory over higher-league Royston Town on Saturday. Listen via the player below to hear all this and more and let us know your thoughts on the talking points in this episode.

