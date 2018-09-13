Non-League Natter Podcast: Episode 6 - FA Cup review and FA Vase preview
The Iliffe Media East sports desk team of Russell Claydon, Liam Apicella and Hannah Dolman discuss Haverhill Rovers' FA Cup run among others and preview a local derby in the FA Vase in Newmarket as well as discussing the issue of earlier kick-offs on a Saturday.
Harleston Town's great start is also up for discussion with a great stat from Mr Apicella placing them among the very best scoring teams in the country.
AFC Sudbury were voted your Non-League Natter Team of The Week for their 3-2 FA Cup victory over higher-league Royston Town on Saturday. Listen via the player below to hear all this and more and let us know your thoughts on the talking points in this episode.
* You can find a handy round-up of all our sides' weekend results each Saturday evening on our websites, available usually by 7.30pm.
* Don't forget to add your views and let us know if you agree or disagree, or enjoyed the pod or have a talking point for it via Twitter: @russclaydon / @liamapicella / @HannahDolman1 or by commenting on the story below.