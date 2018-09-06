The Iliffe Media East sports desk team of Russell Claydon, Liam Apicella and Hannah Dolman discuss a manager being sacked at Cornard United, covering Haverhill Borough against Lakenheath FC and a whole host of FA Cup games involving west Suffolk and east Cambridgeshire sides on patch.

Iliffe Media Non League Natter podcast (3428778)

Also, find out why Stowmarket Town fans were wearing bright coloured waistcoasts at Great Yarmouth Town and what Liam makes of Harleston Town's flying start to life in the Thurlow Nunn League.

New Haverhill Borough keeper Lewis Down, protected by Casey Phillips as Lakenheath's Kelvin Enaro tries to get round him n the Thurlow Nunn First Div North derby 01/09/2018 (3928033)

An online poll on Twitter also saw you vote overwhelmingly for Framlingham Town as your Non-League Natter Team of The Week.

* You can find a handy round-up of all our sides' weekend results each Saturday evening on our websites, available usually by 7.30pm.

