Our team of Russell Claydon, Liam Apicella and Hannah Dolman are joined on the phone by AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley, to discuss their return to winning ways at Soham Town Rangers which saw them net your votes to top our Team of The Weekend poll, as well as give his assessment on the Yellows' season so far.

The weekend performances of Thurlow Nunn League sides Haverhill Rovers, Ely City and Lakenheath are also discussed in their episode of the podcast.

AFC Sudbury v Royston - Sudbury manager, Mark Morsley..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4049868)

As well as rounding up the latest transfer news, including Mildenhall's Aaron Smith getting a big chance to shine at Sky Bet League One outfit Peterborough United, the team preview big games at the weekend for Needham Market, Bury Town, Halstead Town and Diss Town. Listen to the show in full on the in-built player below:

You can find a handy round-up of all our sides' weekend results each Saturday evening on our websites, available usually by 7.30pm. The Team of The Weekend poll will follow on Twitter (via @HannahDolman1 this weekend) on Sunday morning.

