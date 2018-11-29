A 2-1 home win over Gorleston saw Walsham-le-Willows moved up to fifth place in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division at the weekend, and manager Trevor Newman is this week's guest to discuss their great start to the campaign, including Jack Brame's goalscoring form.

Sports editor Russell Claydon, reporter Hannah Dolman and friend of the show Alex Moss, speak about the midweek games they were covering at Needham Market - with the Marketmen continuing their historic FA Trophy run - and Ely City, where Newmarket Town won 3-0, which followed on from a very contrasting result against Long Melford for Brady Stone's Robins.

Walsham-le-willows, Suffolk. 15 September 2018 ..Football action from Walsham-le-Willows v Deeping Rangers - Walsham-le-willows manager Trevor Newman..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (4188561)

Also on this week's episode; Soham Town Rangers and Haverhill Borough are discussed following their upturns in form, while the team preview Stowmarket Town's big FA Vase match at Swaffham and Bury Town's home game against Dereham Town. Listen to the show via the player below.

