This week sports editor Russell Claydon, deputy Liam Apicella and unofficial guest Alex Moss dissect the main talking points from the weekend's local football scene across steps 3-6 of the non-league pyramid.

Goalkeeper turned player-manager Matt Groves in action for Cornard United at Diss Town last season

The team are joined on this week's episode on the phone by Cornard United joint-manager Matt Groves and ask what is behind the upturn in results since they he stepped up to take over with Michael Schofield and how things work on a matchday with the bosses both playing.

Also on this week's show, Russell gives an update on injuries at Walsham after they returned to winning ways and Liam gives his assessment on AFC Sudbury's FA Cup exit at Haringey Borough, having gone down to north London to cover the game, as well as providing a round-up of the latest transfer news.

A big weekend derby at Diss Town is among the games previewed while Alex provides the inside track on Stowmarket Town ahead of their Buildbase FA Vase tie on Saturday. Listen to this week's show via the player below.

