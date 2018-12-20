Bostik League North Division Bury Town announced this week that former professional Alan Lee is working for the club as their head of player development so we asked him on this week's episode to explain what that meant and how it came about.

The former Republic of Ireland international, who played more than 100 games for Ipswich Town and Rotherham United, also speaks about being impressed with the rising standard of non-league football and how it can benefit aspiring professionals.

Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central side Needham Market have hit national headlines this week with their withdrawal from their record FA Trophy run and our team of sports editor Russell Claydon, deputy Liam Apicella and sports reporter Hannah Dolman discuss the situation and the reaction to our poll.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Alan Lee is following up his move to lead Culford School's first football academy programme (pictured at the launch here) with being Bury Town's head of player development Picture: Culford School

AFC Sudbury made it back-to-back Non-League Natter Podcast Team of The Weekend awards and the team discuss their 8-2 home win over Dereham Town as well as the other shortlisted team's games: Ely City, Haverhill Borough and Stowmarket Town.

A managerial departure at Diss Town and AFC Sudbury Under-18s being too good for the Thurlow Nunn Youth League are also topics for conversation as well as Mildenhall Town's chairman stepping down. Listen to the show in full via the player below:

You can find a handy round-up of all our sides' weekend results each Saturday evening on our websites, available usually by 7.30pm.

* Don't forget to add your views and let us know if you agree or disagree, or enjoyed the pod or have a talking point for it via Twitter: @russclaydon / @liamapicella / @HannahDolman1 or by commenting on the story below.