With Stowmarket Town making it through as Suffolk's last representative in the FA Vase's last 64, the Iliffe Media East sports desk team of Russell Claydon, Liam Apicella and Hannah Dolman are joined on the phone by guest Paul Musgrove, assistant manager at the Old Gold and Blacks.

The man who made more than 350 appearances for Walsham-le-Willows before going into coaching speaks about the performance which saw them crowned the Non-League Natter Podcast Team of the Weekend and answers a range of questions.

Other shortlisted sides from our Sunday Twitter vote: Halstead Town, Cornard United and Thetford Town are also discussed.

Stowmarket Town assistant manager Paul Musgrove (right) with manager Rick Andrews PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (5310095)

Also on this week's episode; the team discuss Cemal Ramadan's return to Bury Town, the games they have most recently watched at Mildenhall and Haverhill and a preview to the weekend and mid-week action. Listen to the show via the player below:

