With Lakenheath making it three straight wins in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, striker Aaron Turner is this week's guest on the phone to discuss their flying start and why the newly-promoted clubs are doing so well at Step 6.

Sports editor Russell Claydon and colleagues Liam Apicella and Hannah Dolman discuss the weekend and midweek action including chats on Bury Town, Needham Market, AFC Sudbury, Haverhill Rovers, Mildenhall Town and Ely City.

The topic of performances against results comes up this week with the team giving their views in the wake of AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley declaring himself pleased with the way his side played in their 1-0 defeat to Coggeshall Town on Tuesday.

Lakenheath v Cornard United in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North Lakenheath second goal PICTURE: Andy Abbott (5052186)

This weekend's action is also previewed with the whereabouts of our team on Saturday. Listen to the show via the player below:

