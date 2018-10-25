With Bury Town being crowned the Non-League Natter Podcast Team of The Weekend following their 3-0 derby win over Mildenhall Town, Blues assistant manager Christian Appleford is on the phone to discuss a 'near-perfect performance', star man Ryan Jolland and the season so far.

The team also focus in on the recent fortunes of Halstead Town, Newmarket Town, Diss Town, Thetford Town and Stowmarket Town on this week's show.

The transfer round-up includes a tease for some mystery news set to be unveiled in tomorrow's Bury Free Press and a big outgoing at Thetford Town with Hannah on what manager Danny White makes of player commitment at the club this season.

Bury Town 2017/18 Supporters' Player of The Year Ollie Hughes with the Bury Town management team of Christian Appleford (Assistant Manager)/ Blair Hammond (Head of Sport Science) and Ben Chenery (Manager) (5033554)

A full weekend of non-league action is also previewed with where the team will be covering games on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday.

