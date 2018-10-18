With Needham Market being crowned the Non-League Natter Podcast Team of The Weekend after ending their wait for a league win, sports editor Russell Claydon and deputy Liam Apicella talk to midfielder Joe Marsden about their week and season as a whole.

The team also dissect the main talking points from the weekend's local football scene across steps 3-6 of the non-league pyramid with chats on AFC Sudbury, Hadleigh United, Stowmarket Town, Needham Market Reserves, Debenham LC, Walsham-le-Willows, Diss Town and Harleston Town.

Football - Needham Vs Lowestoft Town .Needham celebrate last minute goal ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (4859161)

A big weekend west Suffolk derby at Bury Town, with Mildenhall Town visiting, is also discussed in detail while the boys give a quick update how our local Haverhill area sides are doing in the Kershaw Premier. Listen to this week's show via the player below.

