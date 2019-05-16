Group sports editor Russell Claydon is joined by deputy sports editor Liam Apicella and freelance journalist Alex Moss to review the non-league football season for Iliffe Media East titles (Bury Free Press, Diss Express, Haverhill Echo, Newmarket Journal and Suffolk Free Press) across Steps 3-6.

In a special three-parter the team dissects how the campaign went for local sides, compared to how it was predicted to go on our very first Non-League Natter episodes back in August.

Non-League Natter Podcast (3770525)

For the Steps 3-4 review, incorporating Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central Needham Market, as well as Bostik League North sides AFC Sudbury, Bury Town, Mildenhall Town and Soham Town Rangers, simply click on the player below:

For the Thurlow Nunn League Steps 5-6 review, across all three divisions, kicking off with Stowmarket Town and ending with Halstead Town, simply click on the player below:

Finally, Liam was tasked with the challenge of picking his own Team of The Season. He gives his picks and explains why, in part 3 of the podcast, with Russell and Alex giving their views and some additional picks. You can listen to that in the player below:

* Thanks for listening to the podcasts. Please let us know what you thought (which will influence our decision on whether to return next season) by emailing Russell via clicking on the name at the top of the story.