‘No sweat’ for Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club this season in EAPL

Captain Sean Park is confident Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club can avoid the ‘last-game panic’ of recent seasons in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League.

The new season begins tomorrow, with Bury poised to welcome champions Sudbury to the Victory Ground (11am).

But they will be aided by new overseas professional Murray Commis, a 21-year-old left-hand batsman from South Africa, who Park rates highly after his time with Frinton-on-Sea.

Park also pointed to the experience gained by his young but promising side after two seasons of the EAPL level as another factor in the team starting the season in a better position than previous opening weekends.

Park said: “It’s been two seasons of last game panic and we’re confident of avoiding that this year.

“Hopefully we won’t be sweating down at the bottom of the EAPL table — we can be competitive.

“The guys have been training well and have two year’s more experience.

“Murray coming in is a big boost too. He knows the level and impressed when he was at Frinton. He’s got a good background in the game and has played first class cricket.

“Plus he can’t wait to get going as well, as he missed about half a year of the season in South Africa with his team South Western Districts as there was a drought and problems that saw games called off.”

He said Commins, whose father John represented South Africa, had proved his quality in the EAPL when he scored 1016 runs for Frinton in the 2016 season and hoped he would achieve that, and more, for Bury this season.

But, he said, he was disappointed to lose Mark Nunn to Worlington and Ben Curran to Mildenhall, while youngster George Lloyd has moved to the Oxford area.

It was a ‘perfect opportunity’ for some of the younger players, such as Josh Cantrell and Alfie Marston, to establish their place in the team early — with Saturday’s match the first chance to shine.

Park said: “It’s a tough start against the reigning champions but it’s also not the worst time.

“It’s everyone’s first game so anything can happen, they might be rustier than we are.

“If we are realistic we would hope to finish the season between fourth and sixth, that would be a great season for us.”