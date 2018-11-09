Cemal Ramadan has revealed that his return to Bury Town was a ‘no brainer’, despite offers to play at a higher-level.

The 21-year-old Ipswich Town academy graduate cemented his place as a fan favourite at Ram Meadow last term with his goal scoring skills, before moving on to Leiston, a team that play a league higher.

But, after Ramadan struggled to secure a first team place at the Step 3 club this season, departed ways on Saturday – to spark a flurry of phone calls.

Bury Town v Hertford Town - Cemal Ramadan salutes the fans Picture: Paul Tebbutt. (5251665)

“I had about seven or eight phone calls from Step 3 and Step 4 clubs,” he said.

“I had some really good options which was fantastic, it’s great to know clubs can see what I can offer and I’m grateful for the interest.

“But as soon as I spoke to Ben (Chenery), the decision was made.

“It was a no brainer for me to return to the club.”

And he made his return to first team action on Wednesday, with Bury Town hosting an U18/U23 Ipswich Town development side.

He joined fellow new arrival Tommy Hughes, who has been signed on loan from the Ipswich Academy and made his first appearance last Saturday.

The 18-year-old striker follows in the footsteps of Jack Lankester, who spent time on loan at the club last season and has since gone on to make his professional debut with the senior Championship side.

Ramadan did not find the net on his first game back, as the side fell to a 3-0 loss, but said: “It’s a perfect way to get back playing at the club, ahead of our next game in the league on Saturday,” he said.

“I know the club really well, and I know a lot of the players too – even if there have been a lot of changes since I left – so I’m confident I’ll be able to settle down into the team quickly.

“I had so much success last season here and I really want to do at least that again – I have heard the team are struggling for a few goals and that’s my main asset really.

“I’m not coming back to take it easy, I’m back because I actually think this is the biggest challenge, to help the team get to those play-offs.

“There will be a bit of pressure coming, I’m not naive about it, I scored more than 30 goals last season and that comes with some expectations to do the same again.

“But I’m sure I’m going to hit the ground running. We fell short last season, and I don’t want that to happen again. I’m back to help Bury achieve what we couldn’t last season.”

Bury travel to third-from-bottom Tilbury (3pm) on Saturday, to play the reverse league fixture having hosted them on October 27 – recording a 3-0 victory.

But they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Aveley in their league game last Saturday to suffer consecutive losses following a more positive run.

Goals from Andrew Freeman and Tom Richardson had already done the damage before Jake Chambers-Shaw added his name to the scoresheet for Bury.

Bury are just three points adrift of the play-off places having played more games than any other side in the division (12).

Ramadan hopes his return can provide the necessary boost to see The Blues get back to winning ways on Saturday and remain in a strong position to contest a play-off place.

And, he also hopes to find the net against a side who have conceded more than double the number they have scored.

“To be honest, I’m just really excited to be back,” he said. “I can’t wait to get on the field on Saturday and help the team out.

“If we want to get out of this league, then this is the sort of game we have to be winning.

"If we don’t, then it’s unlikely we’ll go up. We’re looking for three points and it would be nice to get on the scoresheet of course.”

Bury Town then travel to Hadleigh United on Tuesday night (7.45pm) in the second round of the Suffolk Premier Cup.

Luis Tibbles is unavailable this weekend as he is away with England’s Football Association XI in the Falkland Islands, for an ambassadorial visit to the British overseas territory.

They will play two matches, against the Falkland Islands and the British Forces South Atlantic Islands XI.