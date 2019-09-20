Thetford Golf Club held their Finals Weekend recently with the destination of nine Matchplay trophies decided.

Jess Dixon won the Ladies’ Championship for the fifth time with a hard-fought 3&1 win over 13-year-old Nellie Ong.

Jess, who plays off two, is only 22 herself but she had to play some of her best golf to overcome teenager Nellie. It was nip and tuck for the first nine holes and remained all square, then Jess took the lead on the back nine and held on to win on the 17th green after a fine contest.

The Men’s Scratch KO final saw Matt West beat Kevin Cooke 5&4 to win the Treetops Trophy for the first time.

Dean Scott won two trophies over the weekend. On Saturday he partnered Kath Malvern to beat Mark Tudor & Sue Pitcher on the 19th hole to win the Keiths Coasters for the mixed Foursomes.

Mark & Sue fought back from two down after four to be all-square after nine. Mark sank a 10-foot putt on the 18th to level the match once again but at the first extra hole it was Dean & Kath who grabbed the victory.

On Sunday Dean beat Josh Chamberlain in the 36-hole final of the Cowan & Oliver Trophy.

The Men’s Pairs final was won by Rob Taylor & Matt Harben, 4&3 against Norrie Dickson & Brian Youngs. Rob & Matt were two under par for their Better-Ball after nine holes and two more birdies over the next six holes secured victory.

The Men’s Matchplay KO final saw Ross Sanford beat Andy Beard to win the Cock Pheasant Trophy and the plate competition was won by John Ward, beating Will Brown in the final.

The Krumrine Trophy involves four men and four women who qualify for the knock-out stages and in an all-female final Jan Bone beat Barbara Bailey at the 20th hole.

Barbara also lost in the Ladies’ Handicap Cup final, 4 & 3 to Sue Saunders.”

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

On Wednesday last week Bury St Edmunds Golf Club held their annual Senior’s Open at the club when 76 guests from Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambs and Essex took part together with 36 Bury members.

The competition format was individual Stableford scoring off yellow tees.

Seniors’ Captain, Graham Judge reported: “The weather was typically British … warm winds, sun and light showers, but it did not deter the golfers who also enjoyed a hot carved buffet after the competition finished.”

Graham Sykes won the Cusworth Trophy, sponsored by Buckle Shipping (Ipswich) Ltd, for Bury members with 43 pts.

Colin Debenham was runner-up with 39pts just pipping Mike Brooks on count-back.Marion Cusworth (wife of the late John Cusworth) is a member at the club together with her son Andrew.

The Perpetual Trophy (for guests) sponsored by Ellisons (incorporating Gross & Co) Solicitors, Bury St Edmunds, was presented by Gary D’eath to Reg Mayhew from Thetford Golf Club.

His winning score of 40 points was followed by Andy Cook (Swaffham) and Bryan Smy (Dunston Hall) who both carded 38.

Judge added: “It is a pleasure for the club to host this popular event and we hope to see everyone back next year.”

The Pat Boult final was recently played at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club.

A competition for ladies in the Bronze category, it starts in spring with a qualifier game to determine the top eight players with the knockout stage of the competition played throughout the summer.

This year’s final was between Kathryn Colsell and Yvonne Horne, who are good friends, and a close game was played in a friendly but competitive spirit. Kathryn’s putting was on form on the day which gave her the edge to win the trophy.

The Suffolk Golf Club

The Suffolk Golf Club’s highly popular Tuesday Night Social 9-hole Stableford competition concluded recently in fine summer weather.

Course Marshal Brian Wiltorn and his partner Mo organised the competition again, as they have for many years, turning out no matter what the weather for the full 22 Tuesdays from early April to early September.

There were three divisions with the overall positions decided by the best five scores with count-back based on the last six weeks.

Mark Stratton’s 21 points in the final round was good enough to place him in top spot on 108 points in the 0-18 handicap category, with Dave Wilbraham runner-up with 107.

Lee Sylvester had a bigger lead in the 19-28 handicap division with a very impressive 119 points, five points clear of second placed Toby Wood with 114. Angie Lewis was the leading lady on 93 points with Joan Keil in second spot.

Flempton Golf Club

Fan & Richard Brown won the 4BBB 18-hole Stableford Mixed Open Day at Flempton Golf Club with 46 points.

The runners up were Valerie & Jeremy Clarks from Woodbridge Golf club with 41 and a close third with 40pts was Jane & Mark Reavell from King’s Lynn Golf Club.