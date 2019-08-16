After bringing nine new players in for the loss of four, Bury Town manager Ben Chenery believes he has the ingredients to bring a long-awaited play-off promotion recipe to the boil at Ram Meadow this season.

In the four years since their relegation from the Isthmian League’s top tier Chenery has progressed their league position from 13th up to last season’s 6th, with finishes of 11th and 9th in-between.

He was tasked over the summer with bridging the 15-point gap to the top five without a substantial increase in their budget.

Ryan Horne - Bury Town First Team Managers' Player of the Season, pictured with Ben Chenery Picture: Neil Dady (15275110)

And though he concedes ahead of their BetVictor Isthmian League North Division opener at home to Basildon United tomorrow (3pm) they will need a slice of luck, he believes they are capable of breaking the top five’s dominance.

“I am not going to make any grand statements on where we will finish but I certainly want to improve. I have got a good group of core players and we have made some good signings who we can call on with any injuries and suspensions and it will be more of the same moving forward.

“There is a lot going on behind the scenes here.

“As long as we play a brand of football that gets people through the gates and improve on that top six that is where we want to be as a football club at Bury Town. A side who play well and keep improving.”

The Blues open the season with a run of three of their first four matches, including their Emirates FA Cup opener a week on Saturday, at their Denny Bros Stadium base. But Chenery says it will be their form away from home that will need to improve to hit their season targets.

“We need to do better away from home, where we faltered last season,” he said.

“The top five (last season) have good budgets and good for them. They are good football clubs with good squads of players full of quality.

“I am proud of how we do with this football club in terms of budgets we have.

“We have players who want to play for Bury Town Football Club. But we do have aspirations of improving to get in that top five.

“Of course, we will need a little bit of luck and it will be about trying to hang in there at the right time.

“I think we have got a good chance of getting closer.”

With ex-professional Ian Miller having left to take up a player-coach role at lower-league Walsham-le-Willows and fellow centre-back Kyran Clements moving up to Braintree Town, as well as keeper Luis Tibbles (Lowestoft Tn), there is a new-look defence for 2019/20.

Teenage goalkeeper Daniel Barden has joined on a season-long loan from Premier League new-boys Norwich City, while four of the new signings, including experienced centre-back Taylor Hastings (Harlow Town) can all play in defence.

The Blues have had 11 pre-season friendlies to bed in the new signings in. They have lost four but Chenery wanted higher-league tests to get his players ready.

Ahead of taking on two sides who finished in the lower half of the table in the first week, at home to Basildon United (17th) on Saturday and at Witham Town (18th) on Tuesday (7.45pm), he said: “You could look at it as our start being easier than some but you never know where teams are until they have got 10 games in.

“Obviously we are not playing the likes of Aveley, Coggeshall, Maldon & Tiptree or Heybridge Swifts, but let’s not forget Basildon had a great start last season and we top of the table for some time.

“With Witham you know what you are going to get in terms of a team who work hard and have big, strong players who will impose themselves on you.

“They are both games we’d like to think we can get positive results and it is a chance to get some early points on the board.”

Asked to predict the top three, he believes the sides who finished in the play-off spots in 18/19 will dominate again, with Coggeshall Town to win the title.

Ryan Horne (ankle ligaments) is the only absentee.