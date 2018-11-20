Nick Wakley has been named by Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club as their new head coach.

The former backs and attack coach at Wales Women's national side has agreed to join the National League 2 South side for the remainder of the season, and will look to get the Wolfpack back on track after four successive outings without a win.

The announcement follows Jon Curry's shock departure at the start of the month, with the club citing financial constraints as the driving force behind the decision.

NEW ERA: Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club head coach Nick Wakely at his official unveiling to the press Picture: Hannah Dolman (5529697)

But the club's recent results speak for themselves, with the first team suffering two whitewash defeats since October and recording only one win from their last seven league fixtures.

It means the Welshman – who turns 38 years old today – will have a tough task on his hands with a side in losing form but will hope to bring his experience at a variety of teams, including Welsh Premiership club Ebbw Vale, with him.

As lead backs coach, he helped lead them to Welsh Premiership glory in 2015/16, before moving on to be Wales Women's XV backs coach.

He also has experience in head coach roles, having spent a season with Glamorgan Wanderers who were then in the Welsh Championship in 2013/14 but also as head coach of the Wales Women's 7's squad, and assistant of the men's 7's side.

He was also Samurai International RFC head coach for England in the UK Super Sevens Series – leading them to three consecutive titles – and, therefore, has known club director Terry Sands for some time.

The performance director said: "We are really excited to announce Nick as head coach of the Wolfpack.

"In a coaching and playing career that has spanned almost two decades, Nick has an impressive CV with significant experience at semi pro, pro and international level, where he has helped his teams achieve success while simultaneously teaching the game and helping his players develop on and off the pitch.

"I have known Nick for almost 20 years and I am absolutely certain he is the perfect fit for the club and its players.

“Kevin Maggs, Andy Herlihy and Craig Burrows together with Chris Oxborrow and Jason Lane, will continue as support coaches to Nick, to help our Pro-am senior teams reach their full potential."

Wakley was recruited by Sands to 'breathe life into a team that is full of promise but has so far failed to hit top gear'.

The former professional player competed for Wales 7s squad in the IRB World Sevens Series from 2001 to 2008 and has extensive knowledge and experience of the shorter format version of rugby.

He also brings more than eight years experience as a professional player at Cardiff, Ebbw Vale, Doncaster Knights and Sale Sharks.