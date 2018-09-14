Next round of FA Cup awaits free-scoring Marketmen

BALL ROLLING: Jeremiah Kamanzi opened the scoring in the 4-0 away win over Barton Rovers (Picture: Ben Pooley)

Needham Market Football Club have enjoyed a great weekend, with the men’s side marching into the next round of the FA Cup and the women’s team beginning life with a 9-1 victory.

The men beat lower-league Barton Rovers 4-0 away from home in the First Round Qualifying of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, to set up a Second Round Qualifying tie away at to the Met Police next weekend.

Jeremiah Kamanzi hit the back of the net in the first half, followed by second-half goals from Reece Dobson, Daniel Morphew (penalty) and Adam Mills rounded off the comprehensive victory for the travelling Marketmen.

It was a result, and performance, manager Richard Wilkins was ‘very pleased to see’ as they avoided the ‘potential banana skin’.

“We played really well and bossed it from the first minute,” he said.

“We kept doing the right things and played the game well by staying out of our half on a pitch that could throw up some strange bounces.

“It was a potential banana skin as there’s always a chance you can fall to a lower-league side – and they’re only one level lower – and we had four of our first team out injured.

“Luke Ingram, who plays up front, was at centre-back and so it could have gone wrong, but instead we got a really important clean sheet.

“The score and the clean sheet will boost their confidence a lot for the next few games, as well as an understanding of how to get that balance right, between going forward and staying back.”

Football - Needham Market Vs Leiston..Needham player celebrating Adam Mills goal ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (3820614)

But before they get another bite at the FA Cup cherry, the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central side will be in league action at home to Rushall Olympic tomorrow (3pm).

It is another difficult fixture for Wilkins’ team, with it being the first time they will play the West Midlands side.

“I should have a few players back by this weekend which will help,” he said.

“But we don’t know too much about Rushall and we’re not sure what to expect.

“So we will focus on what we do well and we will have to suss it out as we go along.

“I need the players to use their initiative, and that’s everyone’s responsibility to take on. Normally they have it handed to them but this Saturday they will need their own game management.

“But they managed the game very well against Barton and so I hope to see that again this Saturday. If we’re smart about it and create chances, we will be fine.”

Meanwhile, the women’s side backed up their confident target of winning the league, as they thrashed Chantry Grasshoppers Ladies away in their first game of the Women’s Division of the Suffolk Girls and Women’s Football League on Sunday.

They will play their first home game, on the new 3G pitch at Bloomfields, against Coplestonians Ladies on Sunday (2pm).