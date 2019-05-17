Old Newton United Reserves manager Nibby Whomes was proud of his players despite falling short in the final of the KBB NEFF Suffolk Primary Cup final at Portman Road.

Action from Monday’s final at Portman Road Picture: Clive Pearson

AFC Sudbury A defeated Old Newton 4-2 in Monday’s final to lift the trophy for the first time.

Goals from Ethan Mayhew after 17 minutes and Sam Girling on the stroke of half-time put the Academy side 2-0 ahead at the break, with Freddie King added a third from a penalty in the 63rd minute.

John Hutton pulled one back for the village side four minutes later, before a Gary Newland own goal made it 4-1. Mitch Standing added a second for Old Newton eight minutes from time to complete the scoring.

“We went in 2-0 down at half-time and the guys were disappointed with conceding the second goal with a couple of minutes to go,” Whomes said.

“Sudbury are a class team and played the ball around well like we know they would. We scored from positions that we thought we would score from such as free-kicks when we looked dangerous.

“We took our chances, but unfortunately they created more and converted their chances.

“I thought we conceded a harsh penalty and a goal that wasn’t given offside that I felt should have been given offside, but I don’t want it to sound like sour grapes as Sudbury were the better side on the day.

“It has been a great experience and I am really proud of the lads.”

Ben Mayhew saved two penalties to help Gym United overcome Brandon Town on penalties in the Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday League Floodlit Cup final.

In a dramatic game, Gym won 4-3 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw which had seen the eventual winners trail 2-0 and 3-2 before drawing level on both occasions.

Jacob Bogle, Oliver Farthing and Josh Green had all found the target for Brandon, while Ross Beech, Andrew Wood and Matt Morton replied for Gym, who could have even won the game in normal time, but Wood missed a last-minute penalty.

Mayhew was the hero in the penalty shootout, saving two penalties for Gym as they edged out Brandon 4-3 to lift the cup.

Elsewhere, Matt Hayden was among the goals as Howards won the Knights Lowe Division One Cup final, beating Horringer 2-0.

The two sides finished fourth and fifth respectively in the league and came into the clash after both having pretty good seasons.

But it was Howards who won the silverware for the first time since 2010 with a 2-0 victory.

Harry Whiting-Noakes got the other goal for the champions.

Ixworth Pykkerell pulled off an upset in the final of the Carters Barbers Division Two Cup final, as they overcame league winners Moreton Hall Youth 96 3-1.

Moreton Hall won Division Two by four points, ahead of runners-up Wetherden, while Ixworth finished in sixth place.

However, the underdogs came out on top, thanks to goals from Aaron Marsden, Karl Tarpley and Tom Smith. George Rout got on the scoresheet for Moreton Hall, but it was not enough to prevent Ixworth from making up for their defeat in the final last season.