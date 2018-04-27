Newly-promoted Walsham make light work of chase

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Tuddenham (168-7) lost to

Walsham-le-Willows (170-2)

by eight wickets

Ned Campbell was one of Walsham’s leading lights as they made a winning start to life in Division Three on Saturday.

Walsham won the toss and asked Tuddenham to bat first on what seemed a good pitch given the recent weather.

And it proved to be a good decision as Walsham got off to a good start when skipper Liam Bryant removed openers David Ward and Steve Titcombe with only 20 on the board.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Ashley Forbes bowled a lively opening spell to keep the batsmen on their toes.

The first change of bowlers — Ben George and Mark Rothon — did a good job keeping the batsmen quiet, with the latter removing Tuddenham captain Richard Cross to leave the score at 42- 3.

A stand of 79 between David Cross and Kevin Pryke took the home side into three figures, but good bowling and fielding meant that Walsham always stayed in control.

And when Rothon removed David Cross for a well-made 64, it was left to Tuddenham’s lower order to take the score up to 168-7 at tea. In reply Campbell, who took 2-36 with the ball in hand, ensured Walsham got off to a flying start with a flurry of boundaries.

With the score on 69, captain Bryant offered a catch to David Cross, who made no mistake.

Nevertheless, Campbell continued on his merry way until on 52 — which included six fours and three sixes — he gave Andy Jakeman a return catch.

This brought Oli Jackson (42) to the crease and he and Stephen Owston (40) produced an unbroken partnership of 85 to take Walsham to victory with 15 overs to spare.

Walsham are on the road again tomorrow, this time with a trip to Kesgrave (12.30pm).

• Walsham Sunday (192-5) won away at Woolpit (188-8) by five wickets at the weekend.

Bowling first, Walsham’s stars with the ball were Joe Bryant and Ben George, who helped themselves to three wickets apiece from their 10 overs.

George also added 40 runs during the run chase, while debutant Joe Scares top-scored with 65 and Ash Forbes contributed a fluent 41.

With the scores level, it was left to Barry Lynn (12) to strike the winning runs to ensure both the Saturday and Sunday sides got their respective campaigns off on a winning note this season.

The Sunday squad return to action this weekend at home against their Bury St Edmunds counterparts.

• Anybody wishing to join Walsham-le-Willows CC can make contact using the club’s Facebook and Twitter pages.