New boss Fergus O’Callaghan knows he does not have an easy task in front of him, but the former Haverhill Rovers manager believes he can salvage Walsham-le-Willows’ season.

O’Callaghan was announced as Trevor Newman’s permanent replacement on Saturday – the side were without a weekend fixture in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division – and is set to oversee his first game from the dugout tomorrow (3pm), with the team away to Whitton United in the league.

O’Callaghan is no stranger to The Willows, having helped Newman to their best ever start in the league last term as his assistant, before accepting the chance to sit in the managerial hotseat for their divisional rivals.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Swaffham Town..Pictured: Manager Fergus O'Callaghan...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (19289807)

Since his departure, the team have been in freefall, winning just three matches in all competitions so far; they are rooted to the bottom of the league having won just once.

O’Callaghan said he has been welcomed back to the club with open arms, with an ‘enthusiasm and hope’ that he thinks has been missing from the dressing room.

“I’m not sure what’s happened, it’s very strange,” he said. “There’s been a few changes in and out but the core of the squad is there so they haven’t suddenly become a worse side.

“But, the fact is, we are bottom of the league and we are already fighting for survival. So the aim is to just climb two or three places in the table, get a few points and do everything to stay at this level.

“The club worked hard to get to Step 5 and we want to stay.

“I think there’s a feeling right now that the fun is missing and that there’s a lack of togetherness in the dressing room, so that’s my first task if you want.

“We need to bring back the enjoyment and the freedom to play without a cloud over them, it’s very hard to try to turn things around in that atmosphere.

“So beating Whitton couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Walsham beat Whitton United 2-1 away in last Tuesday night’s Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup second round, for their first win since August.

Matt Collins and Craig Nurse netted for the odd goal in three success and set-up a rematch, once more on the road, this weekend with the team in buoyant mood.

O’Callaghan said: “It was a good win away to Whitton in the cup and that’s something to build on from here.

“The players seem to be a little excited I’m back and that, combined with a win, could be just the spark needed to kick on from here.

“We play Whitton again this weekend but this time in the league, so obviously it was a good time to beat them.

“But we know that won’t make it any easier to do it again this weekend, they are a tough side to play away.

“I do see it as important to get off the mark early and it would be great for it to happen on Saturday, but if I can see improvement and hard work, then that’s the main thing.”

He said he had no plans to sign any players immediately and felt it was important to let the dust settle on his appointment before making decisions on bolstering the squad.

“I want to leave things as they are for now,” he said. “See how we do against Whitton and then we can assess. But it is nice to be in control of the player signings.”