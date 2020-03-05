New rod licence nods to angling legend John Wilson

A large river roach is a favourite capture of all anglers - and a stunning River Wensum specimen features on this year’s Environment Agency rod licence.

The link the the Wensum commemorates angling legend John Wilson, who loved the Wensum and who died just over a year ago.

As in previous years, the impressive artwork has been created by the famous fish and wildlife painter David Miller.

John Wilson inspired countless anglers to take up the sport with his famous TV series Go Fishing and John Wilson's Fishing World. Recognised by the Angling Times in 2004 as the Greatest Angler of all Time, John dedicated his life to the love of his sport and to inspiring new generations to discover angling. He was awarded an MBE in 2009 in recognition of his outstanding services to angling.

The unveiling of the image of the Wensum River roach, a beautiful blue-silvery fish with characteristic vivid red pectoral fins and red-orange eyes - Wilson’s all-time favourite fish - kick-starts the angling season for 2020.

Also unveiled today are new images on the 12-month 2-rod trout and coarse licence and the 12-month salmon and sea trout licence. The 2-rod licence features the minnow, a small fish commonly found across the country in flowing waters, while the migratory salmon licence shows the Atlantic salmon in one of its juvenile forms, the parr.

Lisa Wilson, John's daughter and an active promoter of angling’s health benefits, said: “One of my favourite memories of fishing with Dad was going on a night fishing trip when I was around four years old. I had his undivided attention and we shut the rest of the world out. It was a magical and fantastic experience of the wonders of the outdoors.

“Angling gives you a marvellous range of physical and mental health benefits, bringing you closer to nature. I encourage everybody to give this sport a go this season. What a way to kick-off the new angling season while remembering our fishing legend.”

