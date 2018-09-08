New Marketwomen to get under way in league

TOP AMBITIONS: Head coach Warren Lewis Clacton, Academy director Robert Peace, new manager Freya Louis and assistant manager Robbie Walker are seeking a strong season

Needham Market Women are ambitious and begin their first ever season in competition with one eye already on promotion.

They begin their maiden league campaign on Sunday, away to Ipswich’s Chantry Grasshoppers (2pm) in the Suffolk Girls and Women’s Football League, which sits at Level 7 of the women’s football pyramid.

New assistant manager Robbie Walker has said the Bloomfields club ‘want to go places’.

He said: “The club are ambitious and want to play at higher levels. They also want to be involved in helping grow the game.

“Promotion is on the cards from the outset, you tend to get an invitation from the Easter Region Women’s Football League regardless of where you finish so it’s a possibility.

“But we will have to see how we do, there’s no point going up for the sake of it, we need to prove ourselves at this level too.”

Walker moved from Bacton Ladies, bringing a host of players with him, as the club went under.

“There’s a real buzz among us all,” he said. “And we actually have quite a few players who know the level from last season.

“So we are in a good place – and the facilities are great too, with the new 3G pitch.

“Football is not a boy’s game any more and I think it is actually quite fashionable among women at the moment, there are definitely more and more teams appearing.”

He pointed out that their league had grown almost 25 per cent over the summer, increasing from 10 to 13 teams.

“It also means it’s getting more competitive though,” Walker added.

“So having a few girls in the academy is brilliant, they are the future and the club are already looking ahead to that. We have a strong squad and we are looking forward to it.”

He said the club are still hunting for a first-team goalkeeper and want to hear from anyone interested.