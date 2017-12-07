New Fen Tiger eyes title challenge

Danny Ayres insists he is ‘ready to go to war’ in order to turn the Mildenhall Fen Tigers into National League champions.

The 31-year-old is confident he has walked into a championship winning side after being announced as the fifth rider to agree terms to ride for the West Row outfit in 2018 on Friday.

Having won the National League Pairs (2015) and Knockout Cup (2016) with the Kent Kings, the Mildenhall-based rider — who joins on an 8.38 average — is keen to add to that haul having endured a barren season with the Cradley Heathens this year.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Kevin (Jolly, club promoter) while one of my really big sponsors KJM is based close to the track and that has been a massive influence in my decision. It was a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s,” said Ayres.

“I think it is a championship winning side and I think we can win the National League.

“Obviously I can bring a bit of experience and hopefully if I can lead from the front the other boys will follow.

“Drew Kemp just improved every time he put a leg across his bike while Jordan Jenkins has proven he can run with the big boys.

“I’m ready to go to war in this league as I want honours and I want to be in a title winning side.”

While Ayres hopes to entertain the supporters with the showman antics he has become famed for, he will be faced with racing for the first time without his biggest fan — mum Anne — by his side.

“I’ve had a tough time recently as I lost my mum Anne about six weeks ago. She was a fan of Mildenhall and it was her who got me started,” added Ayres.

“It holds a special place within my family as I’ve other family members that are fans and I am from around the area so to join the club as a rider is a great buzz.

“I am devastated and it still hurts but she would not want me to sit here getting all upset she would want me to prove a point.

Although the new campaign may still be more than three months away, Ayres has already been ensuring that when the time comes to get the wheels turning again, he will be in prime condition to fulfil his ambitions.

“This winter will be the first that I am going in feeling fully fit,” said Ayres.

“I went on a fitness course at the weekend with Richie Worrall, Dan Bewley and James Sarjeant learning things like what to eat and what not to eat to try and better myself.

“I am dropping weight and I am trying everything to be the ultimate speedway rider.

“I am really putting in the hard graft.

“I am really excited about next season and am looking forward to it.”

