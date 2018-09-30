New defensive midfielder arrives at Bloomfields

Needham Market's new loanee, defensive-midfielder Sam Squire from Cambridge Utd, in his debut performance for the Marketmen, a 3-1 away loss at Stourbridge (Picture credit: Ben Pooley)

Needham Market have announced the signing of Cambridge United midfielder Sam Squire on a loan spell.

Squire has moved from the League Two side immediately and was in the match day squad that lost 3-1 to Stourbridge in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central on Saturday.

The defensive minded midfielder was brought in following availability issues in the back line, with JJ Wilson unlikely to play again this season with a suspected torn ACL while Keiran Morphew is suspended for two more games (having been sent off last weekend).

CAPTAIN'S WELCOME: Gareth Heath will be pleased to see the squad boosted by Sam Squire's arrival (Photo: Ben Pooley)

But the signing from a club four levels above the Marketmen is a great move for Richard Wilkins' side. The club said: "Sam is a robust and disciplined defensive minded midfielder.

"He breaks up play well and maintains possession well for the team.

"Sam contributed towards Cambridge City’s strong run at the end of the 2017/18 season, in which they lost in the Evo-Stik Southern League East Division play-off final."

MORE TO COME? Needham fans will hope to be celebrating again soon (Photo: Ben Pooley)

The club said Wilkins was 'delighted' with the signing, thanking Joe Dunne at Cambridge United for allowing the player to move while club secretary Mark Easlea wanted to pass on his gratitude to his United counterpart Andy Beattie, who put the paperwork through quickly to enable Squire's appearance for Needham on Saturday.

The club added: "On behalf of everyone at NMFC we welcome Sam to the club and wish him well whilst on loan."