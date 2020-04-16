Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club are asking people to put a new date in their diaries as they look to rescue the 2020 edition of their Greene King IPA 7s tournament.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16 the event, which usually attracts around 1,000-2,000 spectators with sides coming to the Haberden from professional teams, is now set for Sunday, August 9.

The club have revealed they are facing a £50,000 shortfall in income due to the coronavirus outbreak, which saw their season end without the last three home games as well as having to shut down their gym, cancel 3G pitch bookings and halt their community rugby programme.

BSE Rugby 7s - Akuma Hurricanes after being presented with the Men's Elite trophy by Leicester Tigers and England hooker Tom YoungPicture: Shawn Pearce (33600756)

But chairman David Reid says getting their biggest event of the season back on is now about providing some light at the end of the tunnel for people during tough times.

He explained: “There won’t be any facility to buy tickets online, just in case we have to call it off again.

“The club felt it was important that now we have Easter behind us, and factoring in that the result of the lockdown is starting to show a plateauing of new infections, it was important to have something for our members and rugby enthusiasts to look forward to to help get us through these new few weeks/months.”

The Haberden, Bury St edmunds..International sevens rugby...Pictured;. (33600801)

The tournament, which featured a women’s elite competition for the first time last season, was set to kick off a four event Super Sevens Series, which has now been cancelled.

Reid added: "Due to the virus lockdown they couldn't hold all the planned fixtures.

"This is a one off for the end of the season to put on a show of the kings and queens of 7s."

GK IPA 7s 2019 Elite Women's winners Samurai RFCPicture: Russell Claydon (33601488)

READ MORE: Wolfpack captain thanks fans in message from Down Under

*Trusted news has never been more important - and Iliffe Media is providing free access to all its newspapers in digital format over the coming weeks. For more details click here.