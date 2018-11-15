New coach is on Wolfpack’s radar ahead of Redruth trip

Andy Herlihy and Craig Burrows are set to be in caretaker charge of Bury St Edmunds again down at Redruth tomorrow (2pm), but Terry Sands has revealed they are set to speak to a prospective new coach, writes Russell Claydon.

Performance director Sands has been away in Kenya with the Samurai 7s team but after returning this week he said he had identified a candidate for the role, though things were still in the early stages and he would be happy to run with the interim set-up until the end of the season.

“There is a guy I am going to be talking to,” he said. “Because of our circumstances candidates are going to be few and far between.

The main issue with us is financial, but you have got to cut your cloth accordingly.

“I have no issues with if we had to wait until the summer and keep the coaching team we have in place until the end of the season though.

Bury (11th), who are looking to end a run of three straight defeats in National League 2 South, parted ways with Jon Curry two weeks ago after revealing a deficit in their budget following some sponsorship falling through.