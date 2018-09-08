New-boys Brandon bowl Bury over with eight goals at Ten Acre

GREAT START: Brandon got under way with an impression win over Moreton Hall (Picture: Mark Westley)

The Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday League got properly under way with Division One champions Gym United starting their season by winning 3-0 away to Division Two champions Horringer.

Newly-promoted Brandon Town smashed Bury Bowl 8-2 with goals coming from Jack Slater (3), Murray Burt (2), Robert Armour (2). Stuart Evans and Darren Van Campenhout scored for hosts Bowl.

Newly-formed Barrow lost 4-2 at home to Howards, while Mellis were awarded the points after Whelnetham failed to raise a side.

In Division Two, Danepak lost 4-2 at home to Moreton Hall 96; James Dean scoring a brace for Pak.

Wetherden and Pakenham shared the points with a 2-2 draw; Luke Reilly and Gary Welsh scoring for Wetherden.

Lakenheath were awarded the points as Coldham Hall failed to raise a side.

In Division Three, Black Boy started their season with a bang triumphing 4-2 over Elmswell Youth. Scorers for Boy were Liam Littlewood (2), Arron Gordon and Jamie Tucker.

Eye Saints Youth lost at home to Norfolk Terriers with the scorers for Eye Charlie Drummond, Brandon Mason and Jonathon Dade.

Division Four winners Hardwick lost their opening game 2-1 to Thurston. Dave Popisil and Jordan Hamlin scored for Thurston, while Kieran Disdale was on target for Hardwick.

Kings Arms defeated Thetford Rovers 6-0, with goals from Jack Marcham (2), Bradley Banks (2), James Halgarth and Robin Holland.

Bardwell Sports travelled to Elmswell and came away with a good 6-0 win; Steven Tindall bagging a hat-trick for himself while Alex Snow, Alex Thompson and Clayton Deane scored the others.

Abbotts beat new boys Bury Wanderers 3-1 with Thomas Agricole and Dean Nelson (2) on the scoresheet for Abbotts.

Chedburgh won 6-2 over over another new team in Stowmarket United. Scorers for Chedburgh were Nicky Burgess (2), Jonathon Marwood (2), Callum Paxton and John Stephens. Mason Mayes and Scott Handley-Howard replied for Stow.

Breda started with a bang defeating Great Barton 10-2 in the biggest result of the day. The scorers were Alfie Bedingham (3), Peter Shepperson (4), Cezar Viorel (2), while Lee Moss scored for Breda.

l With the new Dor-Jam St Edmundsbury Football League season only days away, there are just seven teams competing in the league this season writes Bill Tinkler, league secretary.

New to the league are Stage FC, who hail from Ipswich, and Walsham-le-Willows A.

After many years of support Glasswells World of Furniture have decided to leave the league.

The league wishes to place on record their thanks to Paul Glasswell and his team for their excellent support over many seasons. Andy Finlayson, director of Dor-Jam, has kindly supplied the new league sponsorship (fixtures page 116).

Knockout cup sponsors: St Edmunds Cup sponsored by Stage Security.

Bill Utting Cup sponsored by Sylvania Lighting.

Division One Cup sponsored by Days Sports. Mick Mc Neil Cup sponsored by Clarke’s of Walsham.