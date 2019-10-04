New Thetford Town manager Matt Morton did not tiptoe around the subject of relegation following his first game in charge, stating the Step 5 team are already ‘fighting for our lives’.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side recorded just their second win from 12 league outings on Wednesday night, in Morton’s first game as player-manager.

The closely-contested 3-2 victory at fellow strugglers Walsham-le-Willows also led to the resignation of Willows’ boss Trevor Newman, who stepped down on the back of six consecutive losses.

FOOTBALL - Walsham Le Willows v Thetford Town..Pictured: Matt Morton (T)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (18339126)

Morton, chairman-manager of Bury Sunday league side Gym United, was in his first game after replacing Danny White.

Assistant manager Jay Dennis took over in a caretaking role for last Saturday’s 5-1 home loss to Whitton United, to leave the Brecklanders rooted to the bottom of the standings ahead of the Walsham game.

Morton could not overstate the importance of the three points at Walsham, as he managed to get the best from his side, and see them climb off the bottom into 17th place.

He said: “It’s massive; it’s just massive for confidence. Not only because Walsham are in and around us, not only because it was a local derby and not just because it was my first game in charge, but because actually it’s about stopping that bad run we were in. This year the league is tougher and every game is tough.

“We’re fighting for our lives. I said that to the boys at half-time, that we are in a fight. The only way I know how to fight is to come out swinging, and that’s exactly what we did. We’re hopefully going to win that fight and stay in this division, we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”

Both Thetford’s league victories this season have come against Morton’s former club. Thetford will travel to title favourites Stowmarket Town tomorrow (3pm), looking to build on their positive result.

“I would say it is the toughest game of the season, away to Stowmarket,” Morton said. “So this is a much needed three points before going in to that game. I’ll be completely honest, are we capable of getting something from Stowmarket? Yes, we’ve got some good players and a very good side.

“But are we likely to get something from Stowmarket? Well no, they’re the favourites; but anything can happen in a game of football.

“We’ve lost to teams not as good as us on paper, so the aim is to now beat a team we’re not quite as good as on paper.”