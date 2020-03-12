Stowmarket Town have progressed to the semi-finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup for the second consecutive year after narrowly seeing off Brantham Athletic in a nervy penalty shootout victory on Tuesday night.

After neither side were able to find their way through impenetrable defences in front of 207 spectators at Greens Meadow, despite increasing pressure from the home side as the game wore on, it progressed straight to penalties, which the Old Gold & Blacks won 3-2.

But it had not looked good for the home side after the impressive Callum Coulter had saved both Jack Ainsley and Christy Finch’s opening spot kicks to leave Stow staring down the barrel of a cup defeat at 2-0, before executing a ruthless turnaround.

Stowmarket walked around the pitch after their Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final victory (3-2 on penalties at home to Brantham) thanking the supporters. Picture: Hogan Cobbold (31349976)

Substitute Robbie Sweeney got Stow on the board at 2-1 before home keeper James Bradbrook then saved the next two penalties and Seb Dunbar equalised to leave it at 2-2 with one penalty each left.

Top scorer Josh Mayhew smashed it past the keeper, who got a hand to it, to take a 3-2 lead and pile pressure on final kicker Brantham’s Michael Brothers. The pressure proved too much as the player-manager skied his penalty to send Stow through to the last four.

Manager Rick Andrews said: “I’m very impressed with Brantham, I thought they set up very well and it was a very competitive game.

A good crowd watched Stowmarket Town progress to the semi-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup by beating Brantham Athletic on penalties. Picture: Hogan Cobbold (31349979)

“They worked extremely hard but we got on top of them in the second half.

“Their keeper pulled off a couple of worldies and I was very impressed by him.

“And then it was penalties, which is a bit of a lottery, and on this occasion we’ve won the ticket while Brantham have gone out.

“But I think over the 90 minutes we deserved to win but, equally from Brantham’s point of view, defending is a part of the game and an art and it shouldn’t be overlooked, they did it very well.

James Bradbrook saves a penalty. Picture: Hogan Cobbold (31349987)

“I admire them, thought they were outstanding and they made us work for it.”

“They worked their socks off and had such a high work rate but did drop deeper and deeper.”

“We want to keep the season alive as long as possible, so it is an important win. We want to compete in everything we do and Lady Luck was on our side to allow us to keep going in this competition.

The moment Stowmarket Town won the penalty shootout to progress to the semi-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup with Brantham Athletic missing their final penalty. Picture: Hogan Cobbold (31349984)

“I suppose expectations have changed at the club but I am still happy to take a 2-1 or 1-0 victory, I’m not expecting 4-0 wins every game.

“There’s no easy games and teams set-up a certain way against us and have made us work.

“It was nerve wracking that penalty shootout but it was a shame either side had to go out in that manner.”

Stowmarket Town celebrate after beating Brantham Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup. Picture: Hogan Cobbold (31349981)

The result came after Stow had been forced to pull off an up-against-the-wall comeback against Long Melford on Saturday, after finding themselves 2-0 down at home in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

They were also a man down, with Anton Clarke having been shown a straight red card for hand ball.

Josh Mayhew pulled one back in the 55th minute before Jack Ainsley then equalised in the 77th.

James Bradbrook saved 2 penalties (and one missed) in Stow's 3-2 penalty win (0-0 after 90 minutes). Picture: Hogan Cobbold (31349973)

Christy Finch and substitute Matt Blake then scored winners in the final minutes.

Andrews said: “We should have been two or three up by then. Football is fine margins and we made sure we kept pushing, working hard and the goals came.

“We’ve lost two games all season – one in the FA Cup and one in the Vase – so I wouldn’t say we are struggling.

“Full credit to the squad for keeping fighting and making sure to maintain that record.”

Stowmarket Town were voted Team of the Weekend for their impressive comeback against Long Melford in the league on Saturday

Stowmarket: Bradbrook, Brown, Dunbar, Read, Ottley-Gooch, Williams (Jefford 78’), Bowditch (Sweeney 85’), Ainsley, Finch, Blake, Cowley (Mayhew 68’)

Attendance: 207

Free Press Man of the Match: James Bradbrook – saved two penalties to get the team back into the shootout.

* Stow’s next face bottom-of-the-table Gorleston away on Saturday (3pm) in a return to league action.

Andrews said: “Gorleston are fighting for their lives. They produced a hell of a result in their last match but it shows exactly what the league’s about, anyone’s capable of scoring six past anyone and if you’re not on it, then that happens.

“There have been some high-scoring results this season and some unexpected results so we will need to once more be on it.”

