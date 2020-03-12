The draw for the semi-final of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup has paired Stowmarket Town together with neighbouring Needham Market.

It will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides, who are split by two divisions, since 2009.

Step 3 outfit Needham ran out 3-0 victors on that occasion in the second round of the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

Suffolk Premier Cup

The Marketmen reached the last four with a 1-0 win over holders Leiston on Tuesday, while on the same night Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Stowmarket defeated Brantham Athletic in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final will see Bury Town take on higher-league Lowestoft Town in what is a repeat of numerous finals.

Bury booked their place in the semis of the competition with a 3-1 victory at Walsham-le-Willows on Tuesday.

The dates of both ties – and which neutral grounds they will played at – are to be confirmed.

