Needham Market Women survived a mighty scare to progress to the quarter finals of this year’s Suffolk Women’s Cup with a hard fought 2-1 win at Bungay Town.

First half goals from Jodie Sharp and Lina Nagib had Needham 2-0 up at the break but they were made to sweat in the second half after Lauren Purling halved the deficit midway through the second half.

But they held out for the victory and a place in the last eight.

It means last year’s finalists remain on course to repeat that achievement; they lost 8-0 to Ipswich Town Women in the Portman Road final on May 7.

Manager Freya Louis said: “I’m extremely pleased to be through to the next round of the county cup.

“After last year’s success, we’re determined to be strong competitors again this season. Sunday’s game showcased two very different halves.

“In the first half, we were clinical, strong and clearly the dominant team.

“But Bungay grew into the game and came out fighting in the second half and were rewarded with a goal.

“We held our ground and did what was needed to secure a win.”

The Marketwomen will return to action in the Eastern Region Women’s Football League Division One North on Sunday at home to Newmarket Town (2pm).

They will look for a fourth win in a row across competitions having enjoyed their first ever league win and two cup victories in successive fixtures, scoring five goals at a cost of two.

Meanwhile Suffolk Women’s League side Needham Market Women’s Reserve are also in the last eight, after their second round opponents in University of Suffolk withdrew.

But divisional rivals Bury Town Women exited away at Henley Athletic on Sunday, losing 4-3 in a penalty shootout after recording a 2-2 draw.

Bury will be disappointed to lose, having beaten them 4-0 in the league the weekend earlier.

Bury Town are next set to host Needham Reserves in the league’s Knockout Cup on Sunday (1.30pm).