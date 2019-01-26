It rained goals for Needham Marketwomen at Bloomfields on Sunday as they inflicted a crushing 20-0 defeat on Chantry Grasshoppers Ladies to keep the pressure up in the title race.

The Market Women secured their second biggest win of the season having thrashed Haverhill Rovers Reserves – who have just announced their intention to pull out of the division – 22-0 away in November, with seven different players hitting the back of the net.

It leaves them on the tail of Suffolk Girls’ and Women’s Football League leaders East Bergholt, six points behind the side with a perfect record after 14 matches.

GOAL-RUSH: Needham Market Women celebrate an Abbie Wilkinson strike Picture: Ben Pooley (6737126)

Sunday’s opening goal was far from ordinary, scored within the first few minutes and by Needham’s captain Milly Carter – the striker curving the ball over the ‘keeper straight from a corner kick.

The scoreline was 8-0 at half-time with Francesca Rainbird helping herself to four goals while Laura Tuley bagged a brace and Amber Sparkes was also on target.

It was Sparkes who opened the second half scoring from a cross in the box by Carter.

Grasshoppers did not stop fighting, playing some fantastic football in Needham’s half, but without a telling finish to reward them.

A further 11 goals for the hosts followed from: Lois Balfour (2), Sparkes (3), Jemma Wessels (2), Tuley and Abbie Wilkinson (3).

The goal of the game came from midfielder Sparkes when she found the net for the fifth time. After receiving the ball from right winger Nicola Hendersen she shot from outside the box into the top left-hand corner, lobbing the goalkeeper.

The Marketwomen, who travel to Coplestonian Ladies on Sunday (2pm), are still on the lookout to add to their squad with an additional goalkeeper.

Anyone interested is asked to contact manager Freya Louis on freyajanelouis@gmail.com for further details.