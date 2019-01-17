Needham Market Women took victory in their second league game of 2019, another fixture against league rival Walsham-le-Willows.

The team had dispatched their opponents 6-0 in their first meeting at Bloomfields on January 6, before repeating the performance with a 5-0 victory on the road on Sunday.

The Suffolk Girl's and Women's Football League side have won their last four league fixtures in a row – stretching back to December 2 – and hope to extend it a game further this weekend.

FOOTBALL - Needham Market Ladies v Walsham Le Willows Ladies...Pictured: N8 scores...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6585462)

The team, who are in their first season of competition, will host Chantry Grasshoppers Ladies on Sunday (2pm).

They go into it having secured 11 unanswered strikes in their last 180 minutes of football and have yet to concede a goal in 2019.

But Walsham came out fighting in the first half on Sunday, as they looked to respond to the half a dozen put past them the week earlier.

And, to some extent they succeeded, holding Needham to a more slender lead of 2-0.

Needham’s first goal came from striker Lois Balfour, who tucked it past the keeper after an exceptional run down the line and cross into the box by captain Milly Carter.

Just before half time, Needham received a free kick which was deflected out of the box by a Walsham header.

Balfour saw the opportunity to regain possession and took a shot outside the 18 yard box, lobbing the keeper and securing a 2-0 lead before the interval.

In the second half, midfielder Amber Sparkes ran the ball into the box before passing to striker Francesca Rainbird, who then scored Needham’s third.

Midfielder Amy Trenter created the fourth goal by setting up Rainbird, who received the ball down the left wing behind the Walsham defender and then took on Walsham’s centre half to score in the bottom corner.

The fifth and final goal came from a Needham corner where it reached striker Jemma Wessels, who then back heeled it to the perfectly positioned centre half Maria Smith, who put it away in the top corner to leave the final score at 5-0.

New Needham Market Women's team for 2018/19 season, picture of manager and director.Needham Market Football Club, Bloomfields, Quinton Rd, Needham Market, Ipswich.Needham Women's manager Freya Louis with academy director Rob Peace on the new 3G pitch at Needham. Picture Mark Westley. (6585857)

Robert Peace, Needham Market operations director said: "Needham Market Football Club are delighted with the start the Women's team have had to the season.

"A lot of hard work went into player recruitment by the management team and they are now receiving the fruits of their labour.”

“The plan was always to be competitive and push for promotion, but the level of football they play is exceptional for a new team.

"The team is an outlet for Needham Market Academy students and the 16 year old players are in an environment to develop and reach their potential.”

The Marketwomen’s team sponsor Dean Last, Director of Dean J. Last Wealth Management Ltd also attended Sunday’s away game.

He said: “When the opportunity arose to sponsor the women’s team, we jumped at the chance.

"It’s great to see such a pro-active approach to the women’s game from Needham Market FC.

"The girls are playing some great football and this was very much evident at the game against Walsham FC this past weekend.

"We are very proud to be the sponsors of the team and look forward to continuing our relationship as this evolving team grows from strength to strength.”

The Marketwomen are also on the lookout to add to their squad with an additional goalkeeper. Please contact manager, Freya Louis on freyajanelouis@gmail.com for further details.