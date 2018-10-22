Needham Market will travel to league rivals Lowestoft Town in the second round of the Suffolk Premier Cup, while Walsham-le-Willows will host an Ipswich Town XI at Summer Road.

RIVALRY RENEWED: Needham Market, pictured celebrating Tariq Issa's late winner in last Tuesday's 1-0 win against Lowestoft Town, have been drawn against the Trawlerboys in the Suffolk Premier Cup Picture: Ben Pooley

Two of the top-ranked teams in the county will face off for a place in the quarter-finals, as Needham and Lowestoft meet in a repeat of the 2009 and 2017 finals of the competition.

The two sides only met last Tuesday in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division Central, with a late goal from Colchester United loanee Tariq Issa earning the Marketmen all three points.

Elsewhere in the draw, Framlingham Town will host Brantham Athletic at Badingham Road in their first-ever Suffolk Premier Cup tie.

By a strange quirk of fate, the two sides met each other in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Saturday, just before the draw was announced on BBC Radio Suffolk.

One of the ties of the round is expected to be Stowmarket Town's home clash against higher league AFC Sudbury, which is one of three ties between Thurlow Nunn League and Bostik League North Division teams.

Hadleigh United entertain Bury Town and Haverhill Rovers travel to Leiston, while Walsham will host Ipswich Town in a repeat of the clash between the two clubs in November 2012, when new manager Mick McCarthy sent a strong side to Summer Road who defeated their hosts 5-1.

Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round Draw: Stowmarket Town v AFC Sudbury, Kirkley & Pakefield v Whitton United, Ipswich Town XI v Walsham-le-Willows (to be played at Walsham-le-Willows), Lowestoft Town v Needham Market, Hadleigh United v Bury Town, Leiston v Haverhill Rovers, Framlingham Town v Brantham Athletic, Felixstowe & Walton United v Woodbridge Town. (Ties to be played November 13-14)