Freya Louis' Needham Market Women face a tough task to make it back-to-back final appearances in the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women's Cup – having been drawn against holders Ipswich Town in the last four of the competition.

The tie, to be played at Stowmarket Town FC's Greens Meadow on Sunday, March 15 (2pm) will be a re-run of last season's final at Portman Road, where Ipswich triumphed 8-0 as they showed their higher-league class against the competition debutants.

Needham Market go into the tie off the back of thrashing Beccles Town 9-1 in their quarter-final tie at Bloomfields last weekend.

Their opponents next month are in the national spotlight this weekend having made it through to the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup for the first time in their history. They will face higher-league Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Either Brett Vale or East Bergholt United will play in the final of the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup for the first time after being drawn to meet each other in a semi-final at Hadleigh United FC's Millfield ground (March 15, 2pm).

