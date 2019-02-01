After their dramatic added-time winner on Tuesday, Needham Market boss Richard Wilkins is viewing Saturday’s trip to league leaders Kettering Town (3pm) as ‘a good opportunity’ to show they are serious about a top five place.

Needham player celebrate Tuesday's late winner Picture: Ben Pooley

Following the weekend’s setback in losing 1-0 at home to relegation-threatened St Neots, the Marketmen moved back to within two points of the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central play-off zone.

And while nothing is expected of them at non-league giants Kettering on Saturday, Wilkins believes his side can spring a surprise result.

“I look at it that Saturday is a good opportunity. It is a bit like a free hit,” he said. “It is going to be tough but we are capable of getting a result.”

He said of the promotion picture: “You look at it and think we are still in there. We have got an outside chance.”

Defender Kieran Morphew will be missing for the next two games, having been allegedly shown a second yellow card for not shaking the referee’s hand as they left the pitch on Saturday.