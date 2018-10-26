Needham Market’s newest recruit – James Baker – is set to kick off his Bloomfields career this weekend.

The Marketmen get their Buildvase FA Trophy campaign off the ground on Saturday, in a first round qualifying tie away to Kings Langley (3pm).

And the Evo-Stik League South Premier Central side will do so with the help of the three-time winner of the Player of the Year award at AFC Sudbury, a club he scored 97 goals for in 302 appearances.

Manager Richard Wilkins said he had brought the player in as a ‘target man’ in attack, although he is aware the experienced non-league player had more recently played as a centre-back.

FOOTBALL - Sudbury AFC v Staines Town..Pictured: James Baker. (5008137)

“It’s a great benefit for us, that he can play in both attack and defence, particularly with the loss of JJ Wilson (ACL),” Wilkins said.

“But I’ve brought him in to play up front, we need a bit more of a physical presence to hold the ball up, someone more likely to be in the box than running at it. Our attacking players are all quick and like to run the ball down the pitch and we needed a different kind of player, Jimmy ticks all those boxes.

“I’m really chuffed to have him on board, we’ve been searching for a striker for a while now and I leapt at the chance when I saw he was a free agent.”

Baker, pictured, makes his return to Suffolk after a season away with Essex teams Harlow Town and Heybridge Swifts, who he announced he had parted ways with on October 10.

He is no stranger to Step 3 football and Wilkins hopes he will be able to add experience to help players, such as winger Adam Mills, to get more goals to their name.

He said the team failing to take their chances was exemplified in their 1-1 away draw to Halesowen Town last Saturday, despite the result being the ‘fair one’.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Needham Market..Pictured: James Baker (S) passes Sam Nunn (N) to score...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5008111)

“We had our chances,” he said. “But we didn’t take them and so a tie was a fair one.

“It’s pleasing to go away from home and take a point though, and I have also been told that our last three goals have come from substitutes as well, that’s a great stat, normally things go wrong when you make changes.”

Reece Dobson (76’) netted almost immediately after coming on on Saturday, despite carry a niggle in his foot. Wilkins believes he will be fully fit tomorrow.

But club captain Gareth Heath will be unavailable, with Keiran Morphew stepping in as skipper for the day, while Joe Marsden will also be back.