Kevin Horlock has boosted Needham Market's forward line with the addition of 21-year-old former Lowestoft Town striker Ben Fowkes.

Despite mainly playing on the left side of midfield with Norwich United in the coronavirus curtailed 2019/20 campaign, Fowkes managed an impressive goal return of 26 from 36 appearances for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side.

It came after he dropped down two divisions from Lowestoft Town in March 2019, having scored five goals in 28 appearances, according to the Trawlersboys' websites, in their Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Central campaign of 2018/19.

Ben Fowkes has signed for Needham Market from Norwich UnitedPicture: Needham Market FC (40109743)

Fowkes had been in a second spell with Lowestoft having also played for Thurlow Nunn League sides Wroxham, Norwich CBS and Diss Town.

On re-signing him following a trial period in the summer of 2018, Lowestoft manager Jamie Godbold said: “Ben has come in and impressed over pre-season, quickly becoming a favourite with the supporters.

“He provides an element of unpredictability, is good on the ball and exciting to watch.

“We’ve been really pleased with his work ethic and his desire to learn and we look forward to seeing him progress throughout the season.”

The addition of Fowkes comes off the back of Horlock signing defender Joshua Pollard (Coggeshall Town) and attacking midfielder Byron Lawrence (Leiston).

Midfielders Russell Short, Craig Parker, Sam Squire, Jordão Diogo and goalkeeper Finlay Shorten have all left Bloomfields.

Read more Football