Needham Market set up a tasty trip to divisional rivals Lowestoft Town in the next round of the Emirates FA Cup, after beating Dereham Town 2-1 in the Tuesday night home replay.

The BetVictor Southern Premier Central side had to come from behind on Saturday to force the first-round qualifying replay, with Luke Ingram’s 87th-minute strike cancelling out Robbie Linford’s 80th-minute goal for the 1-1 draw at Aldiss Park.

Dereham proved formidable opponents once more, despite plying their trade a league below in the BetVictor Isthmian League North, with glimpses of the danger and killer touch they demonstrated in the first tie.

But a goal in either half was enough to see the Marketmen through to second round qualifying on September 21; Gareth Heath and Joe Neal each finding the net, before a late spot kick saw the visitors pull one back.

Needham boss Richard Wilkins said: “It wasn’t a penalty at the end – even the opposition lad said Jake Dye had won the ball and that it was outside the area, but the referee gave a penalty – but it made the last few minutes difficult.

“I thought we were good first half and moved the ball well in the second half, but without that second goal cushion, we’d have been in trouble.

“There was a header we really should have scored first half, I thought first half we made the wrong decisions and that’s why we didn’t score more from our dominance.

“We were worthy of our 2-0 but the decision to give a penalty put us on the back foot with minutes to go.

“It should have ended 2-0. Bottom line is that all the pressure was on us, nothing was on them – just like Saturday, and we came through it.

“We could have done with Russell Short on Saturday with blowy conditions and a bouncy pitch and again tonight (Tuesday) as some of the players were off it a bit, so there’s plenty of things to work on. But we deserved the win, we were the better team on the night.”

It was an open game played at high tempo, with Needham dominating the first half and limiting their visitors chances.

Skipper Gareth Heath found the net shortly before the break in the 42nd minute to give the home side the advantage into the interval.

He made the most of his experience as he raced into the box with Luke Ingram crossing from the right and, although Dereham goalkeeper Elliot Pride beat him to the ball, a crucial spill opened the door for the evergreen midfielder.

He duly leapt on to it and netted for a scrappy but effective opening score.

The majority of chances fell for the higher-league side, with the steadiness of Pride’s hands tested throughout.

Wilkins said it was a blow to see Keiran Morphew limp off in the 29th minute, with a hamstring injury likely to keep him out for Saturday and possibly longer, but James Baker ‘did well’ to play for 61 minutes as he returns from his own injury troubles.

Dereham’s best chances came shortly after the break, with Marcus Garnham denying Adam Hipperson one-on-one in the 50th minute before Baker was caught flat-footed and inadvertently put the ball in the path of Dereham striker Hipperson.

But Garnham was wise to the run and ran to intercept, making himself big and blocking well.

Dereham kept up the pressure in the second period, finding ways through a Needham defence that looked vulnerable, particularly dealing with counter-attacks, without finding the killer touch.

It allowed Joe Neal to score the winning goal in the 85th minute with a side foot into goal after latching on to a spill by Pride – who did well to make the stop a ferocious shot on the edge of the area from Craig Parker.

But Dereham had the final say as they were awarded a penalty in added time, converted by Hipperson, for an anxious last two minutes.

Needham held out for the win, and a chance to face Lowestoft next weekend. Wilkins said: “It wasn’t an easy game, they played a lot of long balls to their wide players and we had to deal with it, which I thought we did quite well.

“We just dropped a little deeper and allowed the pressure on in the second half because we were that goal up, so it was really good to get the second goal.

“It’s just good to progress in the cup to the next round. The performance doesn’t matter, especially in the cup, it’s about winning. Obviously the money you get is important but it’s also about going as far as you can – a couple of rounds and suddenly you’re in the first round proper and then, who knows what you could get.”

Needham: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, Squire, K. Morphew, D. Morphew, L. Ingram, Heath (c), Neal, Parker, Marsden

Attendance: 234

Free Press Man of the Match – Marcus Garnham: Needham would have conceded in open play in the second half without his crucial interventions

* Needham Market will return to league action on tomorrow, playing host to Barwell (3pm). They go into it on the back of back-to-back clean sheet league wins.

Wilkins said: “It will be a tough game, Russell Short won’t be available (holiday) and it looks like Kieran’s going to be out too.

“We beat them away 2-0 but the beat us at home 2-0 so we’ve always had tight games and they’ve got a couple of really good players that we’ll have to keep an eye on. But we’re on home form and we want to make sure we keep this place as a winning place for us so hopefully we can continue our decent run.”