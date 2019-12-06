Needham Market have been on the receiving end of their fair share of late goals in recent seasons, to make Tuesday night’s late winner in the league cup that little bit sweeter.

The BetVictor Southern Premier Central side beat AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2-1 in the Third Round of the League Challenge Cup, with a 90th minute goal sending the team hurtling into the quarter finals of the competition for the first time.

The winning goal from Sam Squire was also his first for the club in his 30th appearance for the Step 3 side, since moving on loan initially before making the move permanent at the start of this season.

Sam Squire celebrates after scoring the winner Needham Market's 3rd round LCC 2-1 win away to AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Picture: Ben Pooley (23436172)

The assist came from a club academy youngster in 17-year-old Jose Santa, whose impact off the bench on his debut – coming on in the 76th minute for Joe Neal – was immediate with darting runs.

And, in the final minute of normal time, Santa handed his side an early Christmas present as he ‘ran rings’ around the Rushden defenders before laying it off to Squire to smash in.

Their hosts had opened the scoring in the 28th minute and held on until the 66th minute, when a Joe Marsden penalty levelled the scoreboard.

Joe Marsden scoring the equaliser in Needham Market's 3rd round LCC 2-1 win away to AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Picture: Ben Pooley (23436161)

The fixture followed a weekend off for the Marketmen, with their trip to top-five side Coalville Town postponed due to a frozen pitch. It has yet to be rescheduled.

They will return to league action tomorrow, to Biggleswade Town (3pm) at Bloomfields.

The Step 3 squad will look to carry forward their winning moment, as they search for a first league win in five, having not tasted victory since October 22; although they have drawn their last three outings.

After a positive start, they struggled for points in November and have dropped to 14th in the standings.

Callum Sturgess with the ball in Needham Market's 3rd round LCC 2-1 win away to AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Picture: Ben Pooley (23436155)

Their visitors are two places above but, with five points between them and the side above them with four games in hand, it will take more than one victory for Needham to significantly build on their current league position.

Needham will then be away to top-of-the-table Tamworth on Tuesday night (7.45pm) in the league.

* Meanwhile in the First Division North of the Thurlow Nunn League, Needham Market Reserves drew 3-3 with top-of-the-table Downham Town in their last outing on Saturday.

It was a level first half, with the side’s going in at 1-1 before goals from Callum Page and Evan Collard handed Needham a 3-1 advantage. But two late goals sunk hopes of taking three points off the top team.

