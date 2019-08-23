Needham Market will go into the bank holiday weekend’s double header in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central desperate to turn a dominant display into three points.

The Step 3 side have failed to win any of their opening three league matches – with two draws and a defeat – despite controlling the games; most recently conceding in the final minute of their home game against Redditch United on Saturday to draw 2-2.

Wilkins said the result was ‘a very bitter pill to swallow’ while also piling pressure on the squad going into a trip to Nuneaton Borough this Saturday, before hosting Leiston in a Suffolk derby on bank holiday Monday (both 3pm).

Football: Southern Central..Needham Market Vs Redditch United..Craig Parker Puts Neeham 1-0 up..Photographer Ben Pooley. (15573498)

“We played three teams who I think are going to be down near the bottom, and we only got two points, it should have been nine,” Wilkins said. “I need to digest it ahead of Nuneaton and how to respond because, at the moment, I’m bewildered, I just don’t understand how we didn’t win.

“We should have won by five or six. It’s not rocket science that you should win games you have so many chances in.

“I’m bitterly disappointed, conceding so late like that is a very bitter pill to swallow. We wanted to get off to a good start in the league. I looked at the first three games and I thought that six or seven points would be good, not two.

Football: Southern Central..Needham Market Vs Redditch United..Craig Parker celebrates his goal with joe neal .Photographer Ben Pooley. (15573508)

“The pressure is now piled on to this weekend’s games because, the bottom line is, we need a win now.”

The squad will be buoyed by the fact their next two opponents have endured worse starts to the league season, with Nuneaton and Leiston losing two and drawing one.

But, after Craig Parker netted his first goal since rejoining the club in the ninth minute to put Needham a goal up early on Saturday, Wilkins said it felt more like defeat.

This feeling was compounded by a controversial moment in the 31st minute as Joe Marsden appeared to score with a powerful strike from the edge of the box that rebounded downwards off the crossbar, but no goal was given.

Football: Southern Central..Needham Market Vs Redditch United..Joe Marsden scores needhams 2nd goal..Photographer Ben Pooley. (15573492)

Redditch equalised minutes later before Marsden scored a low and well struck shot across the goal for a 2-1 lead into the break.

Joe Neal scored a disallowed goal for offside in the 62nd minute as Needham ran riot in the second half but with no reward.

But as the half wore on, Redditch seemed to push forward and were rewarded in the fourth minute of stoppage time as their forward wrong-footed Needham’s defence.

Football: Southern Central..Needham Market Vs Redditch United..Needham Callum sturgess holds redditch defender at bay ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (15573507)

“I can’t believe we have dominated a game so completely, played really great football, but allowed them to get two goals including an equaliser in the 94th minute,” he complained.

“We’ve played three games and we’ve conceded with almost the last kick of the game in two of them. We’ve been so far on top it’s been embarrassing.

“The Redditch manager came over to tell me he was embarrassed to take a point as he thought we absolutely battered them.

“You don’t hear a manager say something like that too many times in your career, I just think the players were so naive, that last goal was very difficult to take – we worked so hard in training and the football we played going forward was excellent. It’s a lack of concentration, plain and simple.

“And we haven’t hit the target enough – you just think ‘is this going to be our day’.

“We can’t keep a clean sheet though, they had maybe three or four shots all game and we had more than 20.

“When you have that much attacking threat, the defenders have to do their job, it’s as simple as that.”

Needham: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, D. Morphew, K. Morphew, Baker, Marsden (Ingram 80’), Heath (c), Neal, Parker, Squire (Short 74’).

Attendance: 225

Free Press Man of the Match – Joe Marsden: He spearheaded the Needham attack and was unlucky not to have two goals to his name with the number of saves he forced.