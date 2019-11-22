Craig Parker felt Needham Market’s 1-1 home draw with Rushall Olympic on Saturday summed up their season thus far: close, but no cigar.

The Marketmen looked on course to take a big three points against a top five side when substitute Luke Ingram headed home a 78th-minute corner to underline their second-half superiority.

But they ended the match indebted to goalkeeper Marcus Garnham for getting them a point after he made two late saves following towering centre-back Sam Whittall’s headed equaliser in the 88th minute.

Midfielder Parker said: “I think we deserved to win as I thought we were the better side, but at the end of the day we are conceding late goals and you would have to say Marcus has made a lot of saves, especially at the end there.

“Conceding late goals and not getting the points we perhaps deserved has been the story of our season.”

But what he did feel it shows is that Needham, who remain 14th in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central table, ahead of travelling to 15th-placed King’s Langley tomorrow (3pm),can compete with sides at the top end.

“Yes, definitely,” he said. “We have played some games down here this year where we have been by far the better side and we just need that second killer goal.

“We should be competing at the top of this league as we have some great players here.

“I think with every team we have played this year we have definitely been a match for them.”

Manager Richard Wilkins put the returning Adam Mills, after his departure from higher-league Braintree Town, straight into the starting line-up.

It was one of two changes from the team who lost 2-1 at home to Leatherhead in the FA Trophy the previous weekend. James Baker was moved up front to make way for Dan Morphew returning from a niggling injury with offensive players Joe Neal and Luke Ingram dropping to the bench.

It was Mills who had a great chance to fire Needham into the lead within 35 seconds, but after being put through by Parker he dragged his shot wide of the far post.

Rushall were denied in the fifth minute by a goal-line clearance from Jake Dye while Garnham was called to make a fine diving save from Alex Moore’s 33rd-minute low free-kick, before denying Levi Rowley on two occasions.

Up the other end, Jonathan Flatt pushed a stabbed effort from Mills around his near post as a fairly even half ended goalless.

An attempted clearance from a dangerous low Mills cross at the start of the second half almost broke the deadlock but it deflected off Marsden just outside the post.

Moore poked an effort wide for Rushall while Baker’s header on the hour mark was stopped by a flying save from Flatt.

Callum Sturgess was twice denied by defensive blocks as the game began to get more stretched with both sides desperate to find a way through.

It arrived for Needham in the 78th minute when substitute Ingram, who had been on the pitch less than five minutes, sent a thumping header from Gareth Heath’s delivery into the top right-hand corner.

Fellow sub Neal came close to putting the result beyond doubt after showing great speed and strength to reach an 87th-minute through ball ahead of the covering defenders but after beating the ‘keeper saw his effort hit the face of the right-hand post.

The missed chances were to prove costly as The Pics broke up the other end and won a free-kick from a silly challenge from Ingram on the left-hand touchline. Centre-half Whittall rose highest and guided his header from Moore’s delivery past Garnham.

The Needham ‘keeper was called to deny the same player from similar headers late on as the hosts hung on in for a point.

The game ended with heated exchanges after a nasty challenge on Mills with the referee giving both players yellow cards, following the Needham player’s alleged reaction, to see his return end on a sending off.

Ahead of the trip to Hertfordshire-based King’s Langley tomorrow, Parker said they must look to start putting teams out of sight when they have the chance.

“We need to start picking up the three points,” he said. “We need to go there and bury them and if we play like we did today and take our chances then I am sure the three points are going to come.”

Needham: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, Short, K Morphew, D Morphew, Marsden (Squire 86’), Heath (c), Baker (Neal 82’), Parker (Ingram 73’), Mills. Unused subs: Cook (gk).

Attendance: 236

Free Press Man of The Match: Keeper Marcus Garnham

l In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Needham Market Reserves (9th) were unable to build on Saturday’s pleasing 4-1 victory at previous top six side Debenham LC at Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves, as they lost 2-1 at the Goldstar Ground on Wednesday evening.

Kevin Horlock’s mainly academy team host the side directly above them in the table, Ipswich Wanderers, tomorrow (3pm), who have won their last three games in all competitions.