Braces from Francesca Rainbird and Annie Northwood helped Needham Market Women pull off a remarkable comeback victory in Division One North of the East Region Women’s Football League, as they overcame Newmarket Town by the odd goal in seven at Bloomfields.

The visitors went 2-0 up thanks to an own goal by home captain Sasha Distin and Laura Deller after a mistake by player-manager Freya Louis in goal.

But goals either side of the break from Rainbird and Northwood got the home side level before the duo both scored again in the last 15 minutes to give Needham a 4-2 advantage.

Football: Eastern Region Womens Football League..Needham Womens Vs Newmarket Town Northwood celebrates her goal..Photographer Ben Pooley. (22455498)

Jordan Sillitoe stabbed home with the last kick of the game to give the away side a late third score.

Head coach Warren Lewis-Claxton said: “It was a hard fought game, but a well needed win. To get the three points was crucial for us to keep our momentum with a good run of games coming up.

“I feel we showed great character having come from 2-0 down to turn it around and win 4-3. I was very impressed with how we moved the ball with confidence from back to front.

“It was a good performance, they really gave it all they had and it paid dividends.”

Needham are away to Histon on Sunday (2pm).

Meanwhile, Suffolk Women’s League side Needham Market Reserves’ journey in the league’s Knockout Cup ended on Sunday after losing 4-0 away to Bury Town in the quarter-final, for their first defeat of the season.

Bury Town set up a semi-final clash at home against Brettvale in February 2020 with the win.

Needham Market Reserves have similarly drawn Brettvale, away, in the quarter-finals of the Suffolk Women’s Cup, scheduled for January 19. The first team will play the winner of the Haverhill Rovers Development and Beccles Town clash.

