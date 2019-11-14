Needham Market Women’s manager Freya Louis hailed her side for coming from behind to pick up a ‘well deserved three points’ in the 3-1 win at home to AFC Sudbury Ladies in the Eastern Region Women's Football League.

The visitors had gone into the half-time break 1-0 ahead following a Rebecca Stephenson free kick towards the end of the half, which also saw Needham lose goalkeeper Amber Leeks to injury.

But her deputy in the second half, outfield player Milly Carter, made a great penalty save after a brace from Amber Sparkes had put the Marketwomen 2-1 ahead in a match-winning moment.

Louis Balfour’s strike with less than 10 minutes to go wrapped up the side’s first three points since promotion to Eastern Region Division One North; it was their third game of their league campaign, with a number of cup ties and postponements having impacted on their fixture list.

“Carter’s excellent save against Sudbury’s penalty is what gave the entire team that extra boost to perform,” said Louis, who revealed Leeks had not suffered a break to her finger.

“We came away with a well deserved three points against a very competitive side.”

Football: ..Needham Womens Vs AFC Sudbury Ladies..Lois Balfour takes the ball into the corner late on in the game against sudbury ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (21639230)

It’s back to cup action for Needham on Sunday (2pm), away to Bungay Town in the second round of the Suffolk Women’s Cup.

Needham Market Women Reserves return to action in the same competition at University of Suffolk.

The Suffolk Women's League sides will likely be mismatched, with their hosts yet to win a game in the division – having shipped 120 goals at a payback of just one – while Needham Reserves have won all of their seven fixtures, scoring 82 times at a cost of five.

Football: ..Needham Womens Vs AFC Sudbury Ladies..Needhams Striker Lois Balfour holds of sudbury defender ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (21639234)

* Bury Town Women face a second round trip to Henley Athletic, the side whom they won 4-0 at in the Suffolk Women’s League on Sunday (all 2pm).