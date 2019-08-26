Needham Market claimed their first win of the 2019/20 BetVictor Southern Premier Central season, with a 3-0 home win over Suffolk rivals Leiston on a scorching bank holiday Monday.

Bloomfields was bathed in the hottest late August bank holiday ever and, at points, it reached fever pitch with 474 watching as a brace from Luke Ingram and a further goal from new signing Craig Parker secured three points.

It began lively, with both teams showing glimpses of their attacking strength, before the 30C+ conditions seemed to suddenly take a toll as the pace and tempo dropped.

Needham celebrate as they beat Leiston 3-0 on August 26, 2019. Picture: Ben Pooley (15747398)

The game quickly became cagey after both teams had half chances, Leiston's best coming in the 26th minute as a cross was sent across the face of Needham's goal with an incoming Rory Mckeown's toes just missing the ball.

Needham's Russell Short came close eight minutes later, with an overhead kick from outside the area looping high but dropping quickly to force the Leiston keeper to tip it over for a corner.

But neither side caused any panic to the goalkeepers with a goalless scoreline at the interval.

It was a completely different story for the Marketmen in the second half, as they came out of the changing rooms with a different intensity.

And it was quickly rewarded with a goal, Ingram connecting with a cross from Callum Sturgess before taking it past his marker and finding the bottom corner in the 47th minute for a 1-0 score.

Parker made it 2-0 in the 54th minute as the home side found their clinical touch for the first time this campaign – after two defeats and two draws in the league. He scored his second goal for the club off his head, after sending a Joe Marsden cross goalbound.

Leiston showed a glimmer of a comeback with 15 minutes remaining, as Marcus Garnham was forced to make a save from a Leiston shot before former Marketman Jerry Kamanzi, now playing for Leiston, put it over.

A further free kick for the visitors landed in the arms of Garnham before Needham hit the nail in the coffin of this Suffolk derby in the 80th minute.

Ingram, again with the assist from Sturgess, headed in as he rose at the right time to connect with the well placed and weighted cross to put his side 3-0 ahead with just 10 minutes remaining.

The home side held out for the remainder of the match to claim their first three points this season, while Garnham claimed his first clean sheet in Needham colours.

