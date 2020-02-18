James Baker has left Needham Market 'by mutual consent' after two seasons at the BetVictor Southern Premier Central club.

The 33-year-old forward turned central defender signed for Needham in October 2018, but has struggled at times for fitness and, with commitments off the pitch vying for his time, has 'reluctantly agreed to have his contract cancelled'.

Baker is an experienced player having played more than 300 games for Isthmian League North side AFC Sudbury, scoring 97 goals in the process, alongside stints at Chelmsford City, Braintree Town, Eastleigh, Welling United, Billericay Town and Heybridge Swifts.

A statement on Needham's club website read: "The football club can confirm that James Baker has left the club by mutual consent.

"It may come as a surprise to most but due to his work commitments, recently moving house and issues outside of football, he has decided that he cannot commit to the standard required for the club and has reluctantly agreed to have his contract cancelled.

"Bakes has been great since signing for the club and is a top guy who will be missed by everyone and is gutted to have made this decision due to his enjoyment and feelings towards the club.

"On behalf of the football club, we wish Bakes all the best for the future and he has been told not be a stranger as he and his family will always be welcome at the club."

