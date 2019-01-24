Needham Market have today been slapped with a £2,000 fine as punishment for their first round withdrawal of the FA Trophy last month.

Club chairman Keith Nunn said the club are 'content' with the decision of the Football Association, which will permit the team entry into the 2019/20 FA Trophy.

The Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central team pulled out of the competition after their Saturday, December 18 fixture away to Weymouth was postponed to Tuesday, December 21 – a fixture date that the club felt was impossible to fulfil.

Under the rulebook, teams that withdraw can be subject to a number of sanctions, which can include a ban on competing in the next season's competition.

After Needham made club history in reaching the first round proper of the competition, there was a sense of injustice over having to pull out due to travel restrictions – with manager Richard Wilkins commenting on a 'lack of common sense' in rearranging a match 240-miles away from Bloomfields, in the midweek.

But Nunn said: "We were keen to stay in the competition for next season.

"So we are content with the outcome."

The club have revealed that Nunn, alongside CEO Graham Emmerson, attended Wembley Stadium earlier today for a hearing with The Football Association's Panel Committee, to determine a decision over what disciplinary action the Step 3 team should face.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that after hearing our case and mitigating circumstances, the decision made was to fine Needham Market FC £2,000 – but no punishment was issued against us participating in next season's FA competitions.

"We would like to put on record our sincere thanks to The Football Association's Panel Committee for their understanding in taking into consideration our mitigating circumstances."

The FA Press Office have been approached for comment.